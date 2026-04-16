Out & About: Youth Outdoor Experience, Earth Day Celebration, and Mineral Show

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from April 16th through April 23rd.

MONTANA MATTERS YOUTH OUTDOOR EXPERIENCE

Saturday, April 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

On Saturday, kids and their families can visit the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to learn outdoor skills. Activities include archery, backcountry mule packing, bear awareness training, animal identification, birding, natural science, and maintaining healthy ecosystems. Youth will also have an opportunity to win prizes, including summer camps.

EARTH DAY CELEBRATION

Sunday, April 18th, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Pioneer Park

On Sunday, an Earth Day celebration will take place at Pioneer Park, next to the library in downtown Helena. Hosted by Lewis and Clark County Public Health and the Lewis and Clark Library, the free event features a family-friendly litter cleanup from noon to 2 p.m., a plant potting activity, an art contest, and more.

GEM, MINERAL & FOSSIL SHOW

Saturday, April 18th and Sunday April 19th

Helen Civic Center

The 80th anniversary Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show is at the Helena Civic Center this weekend! Hosted by the Helena Mineral Society, the show runs Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.