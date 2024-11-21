Out and About: 2024 Turkey Challenge, The Nutcracker, a fair and concert

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: An event helping feed families in the Helena area this holiday season, a holiday classic returns to the Capital City this weekend and a market with a performance.

2024 Turkey Challenge - Lewis and Clark Library - 11/22

Thanksgiving is almost here, and many are excited to sit at the dinner table seeing their friends and family, but some people in the Helena area don't have that luxury. On Friday, at the Lewis and Clark Library, the Helena Food Share will host their annual Turkey Challenge to try and change that. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. you can help raise funds and drop off turkeys for the Turkey Challenge, as well as non-perishables for the canned food drive to help put together more than 2,800 holiday meals.

Queen City Ballet Company: The Nutcracker - Helena Civic Center - 11/23

With Thanksgiving approaching fast, the holiday season is right around the corner. The Queen City Ballet Company is already getting into the holiday spirit, readying for their two-day performance of The Nutcracker. It's a holiday tradition for most to enjoy the classic performance during the holidays. On Saturday the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Concessions will be offered throughout the show, with some mimosas available for the adults.

Music of Composers and Trade Market - St. Paul's United Methodist Church - 11/24

On Sunday, St. Paul's United Methodist Church will have a busy day full of events. In the morning, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., they will have their World Trade Market where they will offer tons of unusual and beautiful items around the world. When the trade market wraps up at three, the Helena New Horizons Concert Band will take over and perform Music of American Composers. They will have marches, contemporary, popular and seasonal band music. The event is free and open to the public.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.