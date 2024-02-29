Out and About: A barn warming party, pajama brunch fundraiser, and new exhibit

HELENA — In this week’s edition of Out and About: Get cold with some cross country skiing and warm up with a barn party, a pajama brunch fundraiser, and a new exhibit at the Bray.

Nordic Ski Club Barn Warming - Macdonald Pass Ski Trails - 03/02

On Saturday there will be a barn warming party hosted by the Last Chance Nordic Ski Club. From 12 to 2 p.m. just off Macdonald Pass, they will celebrate the opening to their new barn, by having cross country skiers go around their groomed trails. If you need a break, you can sit, hangout and warm up some soup or chili with vegetarian options available too.

Pajama Brunch - Great Northern Hotel - 03/06

I’m a true believer that wearing pajamas to anything makes it better, and if you agree, then this next event might be for you.CASA of Lewis and Clark and Broadwater counties will be hosting a brunch on Wednesday at the Best Western Premier Great Northern Hotel for their 12th annual Light of Hope Pajama Brunch. There will be food, bottomless mimosas and auctions to support their mission. The brunch will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Fellowship Artist Exhibition - the Archie Bray Foundation - 03/07

Next Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. the Bray will be unveiling their new Fellowship Artist Exhibition. At the Bray’s North Gallery, you can hang out, discover the diverse creations from the 10 Bray long term fellowship recipients, and mingle with the artists throughout the evening. The event is free and open to the public to attend.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.