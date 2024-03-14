Out and About: A Chili Cook-off, Community Seed Swap, and St. Patrick's Day

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About, warm up with a chili cook-off contest, community seed swap will be underway, and St. Patrick’s Day will be taking center stage to wrap up the weekend.

Chili Cook-off Contest - East Helena High School - 03/15

On Friday, at 4:15, we’ll be kicking things off with a cook-off contest at East Helena High School. You can put your already cooked chili and or pies up to the test, or try the creations of other chefs, and judge for the cooking competition. It's will be an eight dollar fee for contestants, and $11 to be a tester.

Community Seed Swap - Lewis and Clark Library - 03/16

Moving onto Saturday, if you have a green thumb, then this may be for you! The Helena Community Gardens and the Lewis and Clark Library are hosting a Community Seed Swap from 1 to 3 p.m. at the library. There will be a variety of speakers, door prizes, kids activities and more during the event. They say you don’t have to bring seeds, to take seeds, they ask that you take only what you need for this year.

St. Patrick's Day - 03/17

To wrap up the weekend, on Sunday it is Saint Patrick's Day! There will be plenty of celebrations to be had in Helena, and across the state, like the parade in Butte. If you are planning on enjoying a few adult beverages, please plan a sober ride home, and know there will be increased law enforcement presence on the roads.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.