Out and About: A Chili cook off, Hanukkah celebration and New Year's Eve

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: Warm up with a chili cook-off in Lincoln, celebrate Hanukkah at the State Capitol Building and a bunch of New Year's Eve celebration parties.

Chili Cook Off - Wheel Inn - 12/28

We are officially in the winter season, and what better way to warm up this Saturday than a good old-fashioned Chili Cook Off? At 3 p.m., The Wheel Inn in Lincoln, Montana will have tons of Chili to try, taste and judge. The event will offer drinks, great chili, prizes and fun.

Annual Hanukkah Menorah Lighting - State Capitol Building - 12/30

We are in the midst of the Holiday season, and there are lots of celebrations to be had. On Monday, in the State Capitol Rotunda, they will be hosting their annual lighting of the Menorah for Hanukkah, the 7-day festival of lights. You can join in the festivities, starting at noon, where you can hear from rabbis across the state, celebrate with friends and family and enjoy some sufganiyot.

New Year's Eve Celebrations around Helena - 12/31

On Tuesday we are saying farewell to 2024 and welcoming 2025. There will be tons of celebrations on Tuesday around the Capital City, celebrating the new year.

We first start at Explorationworks! where at their building, they will host their annual Global New Year's Eve (NYE) celebration. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., each hour Expolrationworks! will have a ball drop to celebrate countries entering the new year from around the world. You can find the full list of the countries they will be celebrating, plus more information about the event on their website. This event will be free and open to the public.

Later on NYE, The Lewis and Clark Brewery will begin their celebration on NYE at 7 p.m. with performances throughout the night in their Tap Room. Mike Killeen will kick off the party at 7 p.m. with ten Years Gone taking over at 9 p.m. to rock you into the new year. The 21 and up celebration will include complementary champagne plus a balloon drop at midnight with sweet prizes inside.

Also at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the Helena Civic Center and the United Way of Lewis and Cark County will host The Robinson Productions 3rd Annual New Year's Eve Bash. It will be a celebration where you can party with a purpose and all proceeds will support the United Way.

Lastly, at 8 p.m., the Helena Valley Community Center will be having a celebration of its own on Tizer Road. The free event will begin at 8 p.m., where they'll have a performance by the Trent Brooks Band to play the night away into the New Year.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.