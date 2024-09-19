Out and About: A fall vintage market and walk's for a good cause

HELENA — In this week’s edition of Out and About: A vintage market to get into the fall season, and a couple of walks this weekend for a good cause.

Fall Vintage Market - Helena Civic Center - 09/21

You may have been feeling the brisk breeze in the air, and seeing some of the colorful leaves on the ground, which means that we are getting closer to the fall season. This Saturday, the Helena Civic Center will be hosting the Fall Vintage Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be over 80 vendors to choose from to get into the fall spirit. General admission for the market is $5 and kids 12 and under will also be able to get in for free, with some free crafts for them to do during the event. There will also be some beverages, food trucks and live music throughout the day to enjoy the market.

Walk to End Alzheimmer’s - Memorial Park - 09/21

At the same time, on Saturday at 10 a.m., Memorial Park will host “Walk to End Alzheimer's”. It'll be a day to honor those who have experienced and are undergoing the difficult journey of Alzheimer’s and dementia. A ceremony will start at 11 a.m., with the walk following it after raising awareness and fighting for a cure for Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Before the walk, vendors will be set up throughout the day, and you can check them out.

Montana NAMIWalk - Memorial Park - 09/22

The following day, on Sunday at Memorial Park, there will be another walk for a good cause. Starting at 12 p.m., the Montana NAMIWalk will be underway. September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and this 5k walk is to support people with mental health conditions and their families. You can donate, walk with a team or go solo all for a good cause.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.