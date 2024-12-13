Out and About: A feast highlighting local producers, parade of lights in East Helena and local shows

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: Your last chance to see the performance of Alice in Wonderland by the Grand Street Theater, a feast highlighting local producers, a parade of lights in East Helena and a skating performance for the holiday season.

Alice in Wonderland Jr. - Grand Street Theater - Ends on 12/15

The Grand Street Theater is ready to wrap up its two-week performance of Alice in Wonderland Jr. This is the last week you can immerse yourself in its wacky world at the Grand Street Theater and enjoy its performance during the holiday season. Their last performance will be held on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. but they will have performances each day, at a variety of different show times to catch it before it's gone.

Holiday Supper Club: Beast Feast! - Windsor Ballroom - 12/14

Moving onto Saturday, The Holiday Supper Club will be hosting a Beast Feast for the holiday season. At the Windsor Ballroom, from 6 to 8 p.m., they will offer various smoked meats and creative sides all highlighting local producers. At the end of the feast, you can stick around the ballroom for the Cowboy Christmas Ball for a fun time with friends and family to enjoy the holidays.

East Helena Christmas Convoy - East Helena - 12/14

Also on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m., East Helena will have their own parade of semi-trucks lit up in Christmas lights for the holiday season. The Montana Trucking Association drive tons of trucks decked out in Christmas gear for their own Christmas Convoy throughout East Helena on a planned route for friends, family and neighbors all alike to enjoy the free show.

Winter Wonderland - Steed Arena - 12/15

The day after, on Sunday, The Helena Figure Skating Club will be putting on a winter ice show at Steed Arena for their Winter Wonderland performance. Doors at Steed Arena will open for the show at 1:45 to grab your seat, and the skaters will begin their show at 2:30 p.m. Sales to grab your tickets for the performance will close on Saturday at 8 p.m.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.