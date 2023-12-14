Out and About: A Free Christmas Concert, Holiday Market, and seeing Santa Clause

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: A holiday market is brewing, a free community holiday concert, Santa is making his way around to the Great Northern Carousel, and much more!

Last Chance Community Holiday Feed - The VFW - 12/16

Kicking things off on Saturday at noon, the VFW and the Last Chance Community Pow Wow will be hosting afree holiday feed to Veterans, military members, First Responders and their families! It will feature Last Chance Community Pow Wow’s famous frybread, and pow wow Indian Tacos. The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. or until they run out.

Holiday Market - Mt. Ascension Brewing Co. - 12/16

From 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Mt. Ascension Brewing Co. will be hosting a holiday market. It will feature many local artists selling handmade crafts in both taprooms. It will be a great chance to find the perfect gift for the holidays while supporting Montana’s local arts community.

Free Christmas Concert - St. Paul's United Methodist Church - 12/16

Also on Saturday, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, get in the holiday spirit by attending their Free Christmas Concert. Starting at 3 p.m. going until 4:30 p.m. you can see and experience performances by the Helena Xpress Singers, local high school choruses, The Last Chancers, the Xpress Singers Kid Chorus, and Santa Claus will be there too!

Pictures with Santa - Great Northern Carousel - 12/16

Talking about the big man... Santa will be available throughout the weekend for pictures at the Northern Carousel. You, and your family, can also enjoy and ride the carousel, eat sweets, and tell Santa what you'd like under the tree this year! On Saturday, pictures will go from 3:30 till 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 3 p.m.

If there is an event that you think we missed, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.