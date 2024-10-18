Out and About: A fun fest for a good cause, holiday market and ski swap

HELENA — In this week’s edition of Out and About: A fun fest for a good cause, vintage market getting into the holiday spirit, and ski swap.

United Way Fun Fest - Salvation Army - 10/18 through 10/20

On Friday, the United Way of Lewis and Clark County will be hosting their Fun Fest that will go through Sunday at the Salvation Army, where they will have plenty of events to enjoy. On Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., fest-goers can enjoy viewing in depth balloon sculptures, as well as offering balloon making classes to all with a G-rated movie to wrap up the night. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., they will have their Donut Run, a 1k to support the United Way, while offering donuts to enjoy. Later on Saturday, they will kick off their famous Free Cowboy Carnival where they’ll have games, food trucks as well as a costume contest. Then on Sunday there will be a balloon popping party, and lots more, wrapping up the event going from 1 to 8:30 p.m. Proceeds from our local business partners, and the sale of Carnival Bucks benefit both the UWLCA and our nonprofit partners.

Upcountry Vintage Holiday Market 2024 - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 10/19

With Halloween around the corner, we are entering the holiday season, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds will be hosting the Upcountry Vintage Holiday Market. There will be over 100 vendors offering antiques, vintage, salvage, primitives, farm finds, repurposed wares, and more with food to get if your feeling hungry catered by the Helena Women’s Club. Admission is $5 to attend and after 2p.m. it will be half priced. Ages 12 and under get in for free.

Ski Swap - Play it Again Sports - 10/19 and 10/20

Getting closer to the winter season, Play it Again Sports will host a Ski Swap on Saturday and Sunday to prepare for when snow hits the ground. They will offer deals on skis, snowboards, boots, winter coats, snow pants, base layers, goggles, gloves, helmets, face-masks, and more with both new and used gear available. They also offer to buy used gear, take your store credit offer, and put it towards your purchase for discounts. The two day event will start on Saturday from 10 a.m. until Sunday at 5 p.m.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.