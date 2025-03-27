Out and About: a Leprechaun Ball, pop-up art exhibition and spring art & craft show

HELENA — In this is week's edition of Out and About: Party for a good cause, a spring art and craft show and a pop-up art exhibit.

Second Annual Leprechaun Ball - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 03/27

On Friday, the Bill Hamilton Building, at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds will be rocking and rolling for 4-H's Second Annual Leprechaun Ball. The ball will run from 6:30 to 10 p.m. and will have free snacks, drinks and other food throughout the event. Organizers welcome the public to join them in celebration of 4-H.

Sarah Joyce Pop-Up Art Exhibition - HolterMuseum ofArt - 03/28 and 03/29

On Friday and Saturday, The Holter will have a pop-up exhibition named Sarah Joyce: A Life in Dreams and Symbols. The exhibition will be able to view during museum hours which will display and celebrate Joyce's art creations throughout her life. There will also be a panel discussion for the Idaho artists work with her family and friends, along with a film screening showcasing the artist's life.

39th Annual Spring and Art Craft Show - Helena Civic Center - 03/29

With seeing spring-like temperatures in our area recently, it's time to prepare for the warmer season with an art and craft show at the Helena Civic Center. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Civic Center's Ballroom, there will be over 90 vendors, for the 39th Annual Spring Art & Craft Show to shop from all Montana Made products to prepare for spring.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.