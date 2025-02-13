Out and About: A Rounddance, Art Walk and Valentine's Day Fight Night

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: Music at the Tap Room, a round dance and community feed, an art walk and a Valentine's Day fight night.

ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience - Lewis and Clark Tap Room - 02/13

On Thursday, the band ZOSO will be at the Lewis and Clark Tap Room rocking the night away from 8 to 10:30 p.m. ZOSO is a Led Zeppelin tribute band who has performed all of their classics around the country, recreating the band's experience live, now for the Helena community. Doors open at 7 p.m. and you can purchase tickets for the performance on their website to attend.

Rounddance Community Education - Leo Pocha Memorial Clinic - 02/14

On Friday, the Helena Indian Alliance (HIA) will host a rounddance at the Leo Pocha Memorial Clinic starting at noon. The HIA will also offer education about the rounddance along with a free lunch for all those who attend. The event is free and open to the public.

Downtown Art Walk - Walking mall - 02/14

Later on Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m., tons of art will fill the walking mall outside Ten Mile Creek Brewery and the Hawthron. You can peruse and purchase artwork from tons of artists around the state for a night of fun. There will also be an artist reception at Ten Mile Creek Brewery introducing three new artists.

My Bloody Valentine - Helena Civic Center - 02/14

Also on Friday, for something a little different on Valentine's Day, the Helena Civic Center will host a fight night. Put together by NXT Gen Entertainment and the Montana "Slap" League, they will have a night of boxing, slap fights arm wrestling and more. The event will go from 7 to 10 p.m. and will have a date night special for 2 tickets for $30 or $20 for ticket pre-sale price.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.