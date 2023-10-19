Out and About: a spooky screening with drinks, Aero's annual expo, and ski swap

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: the Myron Loy prepares for another View and Brew, Aero will present its 49th Annual Expo, and Play it Again Sports will host a ski swap over the weekend.

View and Brew: - Myron Loy - 10/19

Starting on Thursday at the Myron Loy where they’ll play the 1996 Wes Craven hit, Scream! For View and Brew. They encourage viewers to wear 90's themed costumes for the movie and best costumes get a prize. Alcohol tickets are $22 and include three drinks of your choice, and non-alcohol tickets are $12 which include a soda and popcorn. They will also feature the Highlander Taste food truck at the screening. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Moving the Needle: Aero’s 49th Annual Expo - Carroll College - (10/19 - 10/20)

On Friday on Carroll's campus they’ll be hosting Aero’s 49th Annual Expo. The two day discussion will explore ways to build whole-community engagement with local food stewardship agriculture and renewable energy while showcasing the innovative work and ideas of Montanans helping to move the needle. On Friday the event will start at 10 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. Featuring community tours, panels, demonstrations and group discussions, as well as live music and Montana-made food and drink.

Ski Swap - Play it Again Sports - (10/20 - 10/21)

On Saturday at Play it Again Sports they will hold a ski swap. There is no better place to get everything you need for the ski & snowboard season and take in your used gear that’s stashed in the garage! You can bring in your equipment on Saturday and/or Sunday with both days starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.

