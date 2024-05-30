Out and About: Birds, bubbles, and some classic cars

HELENA — With Memorial Day weekend now in the past, many see it as the unofficial start to the summer, so I'll mention a couple events happening this week, so you can get out and about.

In this week's edition of Out and About: see some cool classic's at a car show, enjoy a parade of bubbles outside the Lewis and Clark Library and a fun-filled birding festival to wrap up the weekend.

2024 Wings Across the big Sky Birding Festival - Carroll College - 05/31

For you birders out there, starting on Friday at 3 p.m. on Carroll College's campus, Montana Adubon and Last Chance Adubon will host the 2024 Wings Across the Big Sky Birding Festival. They'll have plenty to do from field trips, to a keynote speaker, auction items and more. The festival will run until Sunday.

A Step Back in Time Show - Kenny Simpson Nissan - 06/01

With the warmer weather, that means the classics come out, and on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside of Kenny Simpson Nissan, the 8th Annual A Step Back In Time Car Show will be underway. You can check out some cool classics jam out to music win raffle prizes and more. Proceeds will help raise funds for the Lewis and Clark Humane Society.

Billions of Bubbles - Anchor Park - 06/01

Later on Saturday you can "pop" on over to Anchor Park, just outside of the Lewis and Clark Library, from 2 to 4 p.m. for "Billions of Bubbles" for the 2024 Summer Library Program. There will be all types of different bubbles to create, you can blow bubbles, design bubble wands, make unpoppable bubbles, create bubble art, stand inside giant bubbles, and more with fun activities to enjoy with the family. The event is free and open to all.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.