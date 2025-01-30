Out and About: Boat Show, Valentines Market and Skijoring

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: A Boat Show comes to the Queen City, a market to get your loved one a gift for Valentine's Day and some Skijoring.

Montana Boat Show - Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds- 01/31

While it's not summer yet, some in the Queen City are thinking about the warmer months with a boat show this weekend at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds. Those who arrive will be able to check out the latest boat models, as well as all the new tech introduced this year. The three-day boat show hosted by the Montana Boat Center and Townsend Marine will kick off at noon and will run until Sunday at 4 p.m. Admission is $3, and every ticket will give you a chance to win some cool prizes as well.

Cabin Fever Market: Vintage and Valentines - Helena Civic Center - 02/01

Valentine's Day is coming up, and on Saturday at the Helena Civic Center, vendors will be looking to help with gift-giving this year for their Vintage and Valentine's Day fair. There will be tons of vendors to shop and browse from and there will also be food, soft and adult drinks and crafts for the kiddos. There will also be an early-bird special on Friday for those who signed up.

Skijoring The Big Rock - Jefferson Co. Fairgrounds Boulder, MT - 02/01

Also on Saturday, with snow on the ground and more to come this weekend, Boulder will have some fun with some skijoring. At 10 a.m. at Jefferson Co. Fairgrounds will kick off Skijoring the Big Rock where horses and skiers will be enjoying the snow, putting on a show for all to enjoy. Admission will be $5 per person each day, where 4H kids will be going around to assist in passing out tickets and parking cars. If the lot is full, there will also be a shuttle going from the Windsor bar in town and rotate every half hour to pick up and drop off patrons. Later on Saturday, from 6 to 9 p.m., there will be live music at the Calcutta to wrap up the evening. For those participating in the sport, there will be a mandatory check-in on Friday at the Windsor Bar from 6 to 9 p.m.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.