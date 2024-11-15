Out and About: Bridal Expo, a seasonal symphony and Helena sports

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: A fair in Helena to prepare for your Wedding day, a musical weekend with the Helena Symphony and a busy and fun sports weekend supporting the Helena Area.

Capital City Bridal Expo - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 11/16

On Saturday, the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds is bringing back the Capital City Bridal Expo, where you can prepare for your big day. From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. you can bring your friends, or your family, to shop and browse from the tons of vendors offering ways to help put together your wedding day, whenever that will be. Tickets are $7 leading up to the event, then $10 the day of at the door.

Helena Symphony: Hansel and Gretel - Helena Civic Center - 11/16 and 11/17

Later on Saturday, the Civic Center will host the Helena Symphony in their performance of Hansel and Gretel. At 7:30 p.m., world-class performers will be filling the evening with air with music from the 1812 fairy tale. The symphony will also perform on Sunday at the Civic Center at 2 p.m.

Helena sports - 11/15 and 11/16

On Friday night, Vigilante Stadium will be rocking and rolling for the Capital High School Bruins battling it out against the Billing West Golden Bears in a semi-final match-up for a chance to get into the Class AA Championship game.

The following evening, on Saturday at 7 p.m., the Helena Big Horns will face off against the Great Falls Americans at Steed Arena. The night will also allow fans of both teams to drop off non-perishable food items throughout the night, all of which will be given to the Helena Food Share. For each non-perishable item donated, you will receive a raffle ticket for a chance at winning some prizes.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.