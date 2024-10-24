Out and About: Candy Jam, Nightmare Affair and Glow Alley

HELENA — In this week’s edition of Out and About: A free candy jam for Halloween, a night of fright for a good cause, and a free fun community event.

Candy Jam - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 10/25

On Friday, at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds, Capstone Church will have over 800 lbs of Candy in the Exhibit Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. for their annual Candy Jam. Wear your costume with your friends and family where there will be bounce houses, carnival games, food and candy to enjoy, and much more family fun.

17th Annual Nightmare Affair - Great Northern Hotel - 10/26

On Saturday, Explorationworks! will get in the Halloween spirit at the Great Northern Hotel, hosting a night of fright with the 17th Annual Nightmare Affair. At 6 p.m. wear your best costumes for a great cause. It will be a fun night, with live and silent auctions, all to support science education. There will be live music, adult and soft beverages, and catered meals throughout the event. You can contact Explorationworks! by reaching out to them by email to see if they have any extra tickets available for the event.

Glow Alley - Leo Pocha Memorial Clinic - 10/29

Next week, on Tuesday, the Helena Indian Alliance will host Glow Alley from 5 to 7 p.m. It will have lots of free family fun for everyone to enjoy. Helena Big Horn players, along with their mascot Billy, will join the Helena Indian Alliance for a fun evening with the community. The Lewis and Clark Library Bookmobile will be there, with tons of Candy to get into the Halloween Spirit.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.