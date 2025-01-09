Out and About: Community Bonfire, painting with a purpose and the Bighorns

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: A Bonfire event to network and stay warm, making creations with some cute friends for a good cause and some Bighorn Hockey.

Helena Young Professionals Beginning of the Year Bonfire - Ten Mile Creek Picnic Area - 01/10

On Friday, The Helena Young Professionals (HYP) are kicking off the new year with a Bonfire at Ten Mile Picnic Area. At 5:30 p.m. the fire will be lit, and you can warm up with treats and drinks of your choice while networking and hanging out with other community members. HYP will provide S'more supplies so everyone can make some tasty treats over the fire throughout the event. HYP promotes networking, civic engagement and leadership in Helena for young adults.

Painting with Kitties - The Painted Pot - 01/10

Similarly on Friday, at 5:30 p.m., the Painted Pot will be filled with furry friends bringing joy and help in making your fun creations however you please! The Lewis and Clark Humane Society (LCHS) will bring in their cats to have a fun experience for all, in hopes they will find a new place to call home. All cats are available for adoption if you find your dream pet. Each $15 entry fee for the event will go towards helping the LCHS. While this event is now sold out, the Painted Pot and LCHS host these events every first Friday of every month, so keep a close eye out when the next one is up and available! The event ends at 8 p.m.

Helena Bighorns vs Bozeman Icedogs - Steed Arena - 01/11

With the season for Montana football teams now wrapped up, what better way to keep enjoying Montana sports than going to Steed Arena and rooting on the Bighorns? On Saturday the Helena Bighorns will face off against the Bozeman Icedogs in a gritty battle on the ice. Doors for the game will open at 6 p.m. with the puck drop at 7:05 p.m. At the game, you can participate in Chuck-a-puck and a 50/50 raffle for the Bighorn Booster Club.

With possible snowy and icy roads on your way to the events this weekend, make sure to leave early and drive carefully.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.