Out and About: Community Holiday Feed, breakfast with Santa, and tree decorating on Mount Helena

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: The Helena Indian Alliance will host their annual Holiday Feed to the public, you can have breakfast with Santa, and you can deck trees out with holiday cheer on Mount Helena.

Helena Indian Alliance Holiday Feed - Consistory Shrine Temple - 12/08

On Friday, the Helena Indian Alliance will host their annual Holiday Feed at the Consistory Shrine Temple. From 3 to 7 p.m., Helena Indian Alliance staff, and volunteers, will be making free holiday meals for the public in the Main Theater Banquet Hall. The meals will consist of ham turkey and a variety of sides. The Helena Indian Alliance also encourages anyone interested in volunteering for the event, to email Katelyn at kgriepp@hia-mt.org to sign up.

Breakfast with Santa - Algeria Shriners​​​​​​​ - 12/09

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. until noon, you and your family can have breakfast with Santa Clause where you can take photos with the big man while enjoying your pancake breakfast! Proceeds from the event support Shriners Children's Hospital, through the Daughters of the Nile Foundation and Sapphira Temple No. 79. Adult reservations are $10 each, and children are $5. You can email sapphira79recorder@gmail.com or call 406-439-5033 to reserve your spot for the breakfast.

Mount Helena Living Tree Decoration - Mount Helena Trailhead - 12/09

Also on Saturday, from noon until 3 p.m., Helena Parks and Recreation will be holding a community tree decorating event at the Mount Helena Trailhead. You can bring decorations for the open land trees, come for family photos or just take a stroll and enjoy the festivities. There will be hot drinks, music and more. The event is free for the public to attend. Glass and tinsel ornaments are not allowed, and biodegradable decorations are encouraged. You can take your own decorations down when you’re ready, or Parks and Recreation will take them down January 5th. If you have any questions, Helena Parks and Recreation recommends that you call the number 406-447-8077.

If there is an event that you think we missed, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.