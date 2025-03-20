Out and About: Crime night and creations, Bighorns, BINGO Night and Retro Day at Great Divide

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: A "crime night" while making creations, Bighorns Hockey and Retro Day at Great Divide.

Crime Night - Painted Pot - 03/21

On Friday, it will be a night of murder mystery at the Painted Pot, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Their "Crime Night" will be full of true crime, murder mystery and horror movies all to enjoy while making your creations. Painted Pots will provide snacks to enjoy throughout the evening and you can bring your own drinks. The event will be for both adults and teens.

Bingo Night - Lewis and Clark Tap Room - 03/21

At 7 p.m. on Friday, the Lewis and Clark Brewery will hold their weekly BINGO Night for a good cause. They will pack the Tap Room playing BINGO to support Montana Special Olympics for the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Bighorns Hockey - Steed Arena - 03/21

Around the same time on Friday, the Helena Bighorns will face off against the Great Falls Americans, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. so you can grab your seat early and grab some food and drinks before the game begins.

Retro Day - Lewis and Clark Tap Room - 03/22

On Saturday, Great Divide will host a day of great skiing with a blast from the past. When the first bell rings, until last, they will have "Retro Day" for their annual Great Divide Ski Patrol Fundraiser. If you show out with the best fit, you could win a pair of skis or a snowboard! There will also be live music out on the deck and a special raffle with drawings taking place at 4:15 p.m. out on the deck.

