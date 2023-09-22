Out and About: Crosstown Football, Mount Helena Run, and Let Freedom Ring

HELENA — It's this week's addition of Out and About, Crosstown Football is back, a chance to race up Mount Helena, and an event that races up Mount Helena.

Crosstown Football - Vigilante Stadium - 09/22

Kicking things off at Vigilante Stadium on Friday, where it’ll be time for Crosstown Football once again, here in the Capital City. Helena High and Helena Capital are set to do battle with both teams holding a record of 2-2 on the young football season so far, with both teams looking to come out of the duel above .500. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. but you'll probably want to get there a bit earlier as parking near Vigilante Stadium can be tough.

Mount Helena Run - Last Chance Gulch and Broadway - 09/23

Saturday, at 10 a.m. on Last Chance Gulch and Broadway, the 47th annual Mount Helena Run will be underway. It will have a 9k, or 5.6 mile, trail race with 1,300 feet of elevation gain/loss, and about 1.5 miles on roads, 4+ miles on single track you can register for the race on their website spots are limited and each ticket is $40.

Let Freedom Ring Concert - 09/23

Also on Saturday, is the Let Freedom Ring concert where it will feature dozens of artists, local businesses, and a fireworks show to end the night at 11:30 p.m. The gates open at 3 p.m. and the concert is free. The site will offer RV/camper spaces for attendees for $100 a ticket. The concert has no official address and will located in the north valley of Helena, Montana, off East Loren Road. More information about the location and concert is on their website.

If there's an event that you would like to see on next week's edition of Out and About, be sure to send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.