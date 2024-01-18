Out and About: Dry January beverage tasting, the Holter's new art exhibit, and a "Frozen" skate event

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: Dry January is taking over the Capital City, the Holter Museum of Art's new exhibit, and Frozen Skate at Memorial Park.

Dry January Beverage Tasting Event - 1500 Cedar St.

Kicking things off on Friday, there will be a “Dry January” tasting event's at the Rocky Mountain Liquor location. For those undergoing the campaign, a fan of non-alcoholic beer, or just flat out curious, you can taste from their selection of alcohol-free beverages. It’s held every Friday in the month January at 1500 Cedar St. from 2-5 p.m.

Holter New Exhibit Grand Opening Reception & Artist Talk - Holter Museum of Art - 01/19

Also on Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Holter Museum of Art will be holding a grand opening of their new exhibit "Last Glacier" accompanied by an artist talk by Ian van Coller which will begin at 6:30 p.m. You See the collective works of over 30 artists once separated by the pandemic but brought together by a desire for collaboration and creative expression. There will also be other exhibits making their debut on Friday like “The One Defined to Be No One” by Sean Chandler. Chandler will also host an artist talk at 6:30 p.m. at the Holter next Saturday on 01/27. Both events are free, and will have refreshments available.

Frozen Skate - Memorial Ice Rink - 01/22

Moving onto Monday, there will be a Frozen Skate event held at Memorial Ice Rink. There will be photo opportunities with Elsa and Anna, hot chocolate, and free crowns entry for all those mini monarchs on the ice. Admission is $2 for children, adults are $3, and children 3 and under are free. The event will go on from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and ice skate rentals are free.

