Out and About: Early holiday shopping events and the Coats for Kids Fundraiser

HELENA — In this week’s edition of Out and About: The Kleffner along with the Helena Civic Center will have tons of vendors selling goods for the holiday season plus Helena Exchange Clubs Coats for Kids event.

Holidays at the Kleffner, Little Red Truck Cottage Market - The Kleffner - 11/03-11/04

We will be kicking things off on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Kleffner where they will be filling the barn and grounds with plenty of activities. You can help welcome the holiday season with supporting local and traveling vendors for some fantastic vintage & artisan shopping with over 60 indoor and outdoor booths, food trucks, live music, and fun! The Holidays at the Kleffner, Little Red Truck Cottage Market event will continue into Saturday, and will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2023 Helena Civic Center Holiday Gift Shows - Helena Civic Center - 11/04 and 11/11

On the subject of events packed with local vendors, there will be some packed in the Helena Civic Center Ballroom on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the start of the 2023 Helena Civic Center Holiday Gift Shows. They will feature over 70 unique vendors, and for each show, they will have all new vendors each week, showcasing a huge variety of gifts and wares.

Coats for Kids Fundraiser - Best Western Premier Helena Great Northern Hotel - 11/04

Later on Saturday at the Great Northern Hotel where they will host the Helena Exchange Club’s 26th annual Festival of Wines - Coats for Kids Fundraiser. The semi-formal wine tasting event raises money for the organization's Coats for Kids Program, which provides winter coats and boots to elementary students in Helena. You can experience more than 60 varieties of wines, complemented by a selection of micro-brews and appetizers, while you can stroll through the silent auction and raffle items while enjoying live music all for a good cause.

During the 2022-2023 school year, the Coats for Kids Program provided over 200 coats, and 200 pairs of boots to elementary school students in Helena, and the surrounding areas. In their 26 years of the program, the Helena Exchange Club of Helena has provided over 3,800 coats and 1,100 pairs of boots to our community’s youth.

Doors open for general admission tickets at 7 p.m. and opens at 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders. It ends at 10 p.m.

If there's an event that you would like to see on next week's edition of Out and About, be sure to send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.