Out and About: East Helena Rodeo and parade, and Friday tunes

This week's edition of Out and About: The Lewis and Clark Tap room will be rocking to some Metallica, enjoy an East Helena picnic at Main Street Park, and the East Helena Rodeo ready to kick off at their new venue.

Blistered Earth Performance - Lewis and Clark Tap Room - 07/12

Hailing from Spokane, Washington, Blistered Earth is coming to Helena and bringing some of Metallica’s greatest hits with them. From 8 to 11 p.m. they will be rocking and rolling at the Lewis and Clark Tap Room for all to enjoy the ultimate tribute to Metallica. American Philosophy will also be there, a three piece original rock band from Helena, who will open for Blistered Earth, to complete the rockin’ evening. Tickets are $20 in advanced, and $25 day of show.

The East Helena Rodeo - New grounds across from The Kleffner - 07/12 - 07/14

On Friday in East Helena, they’re ready to kick off their rodeo weekend in their new arena. For Friday, they will be hosting the NRA Rodeo, with gates opening at 3 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the East Helena Rodeo will be both starting at 5 p.m., with gates opening at 3 p.m. as well. The In-County rodeo will also be on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m., before more rodeo at 5 p.m.

Tickets will be sold at Murdoch's, Main Street Store, Stacks Clothing, Nickel’s, Missouri River Brewery, and the VFW.

The East Helena Rodeo will celebrate with a parade down Main Street at 1 p.m. for those to enjoy.

Smelterman’s Picnic - Main Street Park - 07/13

After the East Helena Rodeo parade, Main Street Park will host the Smelterman’s Picnic. The picnic is open to all with former ASARCO employees, their families and those interested in East Helena history planning on attending. The goal of the event is to connect old employees of the smelter and share East Helena’s Smelting history with the public. People are welcome to bring a chair and a lunch for the event, and there will also be food trucks at the event.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.