Out and About: Fall Fest and Soapbox Derby

HELENA — It's this week's addition of Out and About, 2nd Annual Fall Fest is underway, the 2023 Septemberfest Soapbox Derby gears up for another year, York Fest 2023 gets ready to kick-off, and the Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opens up.

Fall Fest -Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 09/14

Kicking things off at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds, where on September 14th, the 2nd Annual Fall Fest will be taking place. It will feature three nights of concerts with tons of musical artists; as well as four days and nights of carnival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The concerts wrap on Saturday, September 16th and the carnival ends on Sunday, September 17th.

Septemberfest Soapbox Derby - 09/16

The 2nd Annual Septemberfest Soapbox Derby will be held in downtown Helena this weekend. Organizers say this year's event is going to be 2 days filled will all sorts of fun! Friday night is vehicle check-in with family activities, and the race kicks off Saturday followed by awards and live music. Visit septemberfestderby.com for all the up-to-date event details.

York Fest 2023 - York Community Park - 09/16

York Fest 2023 gets ready to commence, where on Saturday, September 16th, they’ll have a free family-friendly day of food, vendors, music and their famous Trout Creek Duck Race, going from from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fest is free to attend.

Applestem Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch Opens - Craig - 09/16

On Saturday, September 16th, in Craig, it’s really going to feel like fall with the opening day for the Applestem Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch where it will offer families miles of trails to be explored and hours of fun to be had.

If there's an event that you would like to see on next week's edition of Out and About, be sure to send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.