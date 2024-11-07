Out and About: Fall Fest, Weekend Performances and Veterans Day

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: A Fall Fest get what you need for the holiday season, a weekend lineup of music performances, and a celebration BBQ for Veteran's Day.

Marysville Fall Fest - Historic Marysville General Store - 11/09

We are approaching the holiday season, and on Saturday, Marysville will hold a Fall Fest to help you get what you need for the holidays. At 10 a.m. at the Historic Marysville General Store, there will be tons of vendors for all your fall, Christmas and other holiday needs.

Weekend Concerts at the Tap Room - Lewis and Clark Tap Room

On Friday, the Tap Room will have Way Down North rocking out throughout the night. The dynamic duo from Northwest Montana will be playing American classics and originals from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Onto Saturday, Brett Mondie will take the stage from 8 to 10:30 p.m. at the Tap Room. Mondie is a singer, songwriter, producer and performer living in Montana. He'll perform some of the originals he played over the years, that have been played over the radio. There will be a $5 cover charge for the performance.

On Sunday, Bobcat, a one-man band performer, has a repertoire that spans a unique blend of rock n roll, comedic antics and instrumental renditions of popular covers for all to enjoy. It's free and will be going from 7 to 10 p.m.

Veterans Day BBQ - Kenny Simpson Nissan - 11/11

It's Veterans Day on Monday, and Kenny Simpson Nissan will be hosting an indoor BBQto honor and thank veterans for their service. It will begin at noon with Kenny Simpson grilling BBQ food for all to enjoy. There will be plenty of food, tables and seats for everyone to attend. There will be tons of events around the Helena area celebrating Veteran's Day. The event is open for all to attend.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.