Out and About: Festival of Trees, Made in Montana Fair and Christmas in the 6th Ward

HELENA — In this edition of Out and About: Stroll around a Festival of Trees for a good cause, a fair for all Made in Montana goods and Christmas will arrive early at the 6th Ward.

Intermountain Festival of Trees - Helena Civic Center - 12/03 through 12/08

The Intermountain Festival of Trees is underway, celebrating the holiday season early for a good cause at the Civic Center. On Thursday night, Intermountain will host the Evening of Trees where you can rock around the creatively decorated Christmas trees with complimentary appetizers, champagne or sparkling cider. On Friday night they will have a dinner and live-action to support the organization. On Saturday night, the Jingle Bell Jam will have the Civic Center shaking with live music performances, food and bar services throughout the evening. Saturday and Sunday they will have Family Days where you can walk around the Civic Center, find Santa and Mrs. Claus for free pictures, craft stations, cookie decorations and more throughout the weekend.

Helena Holiday Made Fair - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 12/06 and 12/07

Both on Friday and Saturday, vendors of Made in Montana products will be scattered across the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds to help you prepare for the holiday season. You can shop and browse from vendors all across the Treasure State in the Helena Holiday Made Fair for decorating or gift-giving this season. On Friday's Fair it will run from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A Very 6th Ward Christmas - 12/05

Also on Saturday, Helena's 6th Wardwill be decked out for the holidays. From 5 to 8 p.m., you can walk around the decorated 6th Ward area and enjoy live music, find local vendors to shop from, and free pictures with Santa Claus for the little one's.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Trivia Night - Lewis and Clark Tap Room - 12/11

Next week, on Wednesday, there's going to be lots of color at the Lewis and Clark tap room for their trivia night, by getting into the holiday spirit. It's Ugly Sweater Night at the Tap Room where you can finally tell your family that you wore that one sweater you've been dreading to wear. Grab your friends for a fun night of trivia and drinks at the Lewis and Clark Brewery.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.