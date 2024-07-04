Out and About: Fourth of July Fireworks, the Lincoln Rodeo, and live music

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: Fireworks for the fourth of July, get rowdy in Lincoln with some rodeo, listen to some tunes at Sculpture in the Wild, and Alive @ 5.

Prickly Pear Community Firework Celebration - East Helena - 07/04

Happy Independence Day everyone! What better way to celebrate it than a community firework show in East Helena. Starting at 10:30 p.m. fireworks will be shooting up into the sky behind the slag pile for another epic show for the 4th of July. People will be flooding Main Street Park, and around the East Helena Area, for the show, so make sure you get there early, say hi to some friends, bring some grub, kick back and relax before the show.

Remember to drive and celebrate safe tonight, and if you will be drinking adult beverages for the show, to plan a safe ride home.

72nd Annual Lincoln Rodeo - Lincoln - 07/06 and 07/07

Moving onto the weekend, take a drive over to Lincoln, Montana where both on Saturday and Sunday the 72nd Lincoln Rodeo will be underway. The rodeo will have all your classics, from Bareback, steer wrestling, team roping, tie down roping, bulls, broncs, ladies, junior and kid barrel races, ladies breakaway, chicken and boot race, and "The famous ring of fire." For Saturday only, they will have the top six saddle bronc competition. The rodeo will begin at 1 p.m. for both Saturday and Sunday.

Sculpture in the Wild Concert Series Begins - Lincoln - 07/06

While in Lincoln, after the rodeo, check out the Sculpture in the Wild where they’ll be kicking off their summer concert series. From 4 to 6 p.m. Aaron and the Doppelganger Twins will be performing some original Montana, American Music. All performances for Sculpture in the Wild Concert Series will be from 4 to 6 p.m. every Saturday. Their last performance will be on August 31st.

Alive @ 5 - Lewis and Clark Tap Room - 07/10

Moving onto next week, on Wednesday, Lewis and Clark’s Tap Room will be hosting Alive @ 5. Tom Petty fans get excited because a cover band, The Waiting, will be performing some of Tom’s classics, with special guest Dan Henry. Listen to some tunes while enjoying some drinks and checking out the food trucks all over, with the live music starting at 5:30.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.