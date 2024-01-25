Out and About: Free skate, Bighorns Carroll College Night, pinball tournament

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: Steed Area will have a free skate and will host Carroll College Night for the Bighorns game, a pinball tournament at the Lewis and Clarkade, and more.

Play It Again Helena’s 5th Annual Free Skate - Steed Arena - 01/26

Kicking things off at Steed Arena on Friday, where Play It Again Sports will be hosting a free skate from 6 to 9 p.m. Play It Again suggests for younger skaters to arrive earlier, and for older skaters to arrive later, to make sure everyone enjoys their time on the ice. The event is open to the public, and rental skates are free, but can be limited for this event, so bring your own if you have them.

Bighorns’ Carroll College Night - Steed Arena - 01/27

We’ll be staying at Steed Arena for this next event. Pack the stadium on Saturday for the Bighorns match up against their rivals the Butte Irish. The Bighorns are helping raise money with the United Way of the Lewis and Clark area with a 50/50 draw. A reminder, Carroll students can watch for free by showing their student ID. Doors open at 6 p.m. and puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

Helena Prom and Bridal Show - Helena Civic Center - 01/28

On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Helena Civic Center will be packed with vendors for the Helena Prom and Bridal Show with Dress Express. Over 900 wedding gowns, and prom dresses, from va va vroom to temple ready. Some are used, some are new, some are sample dresses, all for a great deal. Dresses start at $50 and go up to $600. Fitting rooms are available so bring the whole bride tribe and find your dream dress.

Lewis and Clarkade January Pinball Tournament - Lewis and Clark Tap Room - 01/28

On Sunday, the Lewis and Clark Tap Room will be hosting a January pinball tournament in the Lewis and Clarkade. It will be a group match play format pinball tournament with an entree fee of $5. You must be 21 and up to participate. Sign ups will close on Friday at 5 p.m. so act fast if you want to compete.

