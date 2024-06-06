Out and About: Governor’s Cup, a BBQ celebration, and food truck festival

HELENA — In this week’s edition Out and About: A pig roast celebration for a local business that is celebrating 10 years in the Helena area, a food truck festival, and a special anniversary for an iconic race that will be hard to miss.

Bad Betty’s 10th Anniversary Celebration - Gold Bar & Western - 06/07

Kicking things off on Friday at the Gold Bar and Western where they will be hosting a party celebrating Bad Betty’s BBQ’s 10th anniversary. The event will have live music from Shakedown Country and a whole pig roast! Everyone gets in for free and will go from 9 p.m. until close.

2024 Montana Governor's Cup - 06/08

Early on Saturday morning there will be thousands of runners from across the nation hitting the pavement as the 2024 Montana Governor's Cup will be under-way across the Helena area. The iconic, and historic, race will be celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, and will offer a full marathon, marathon relay, half marathon, 10k, 5k, kids marathon, and a fun run for everyone to enjoy. All races will end at the finish line near Anchor Park, where there will be booths set up for all to enjoy the festivities. Packet pickup for the race will be on Friday at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Downtown Helena.

The race’s will begin as early as 6 a.m. and will end at noon, so remember if you are heading out the door on Saturday, to plan ahead for traffic and closed roads for the race.

Clancy Days - Clancy - 06/08

Later on Saturday, if running isn't for you, then you can head on over to Clancy for Clancy Days. It’s a small town with a big festival planned celebrating the town. The festival will include car shows, live music, stick horse rodeo, kids carnival, over 100 vendors, raffles and fundraisers, and so much more to enjoy.

East Helena Food Truck Festival - MainStreet Park - 06/13

Lastly, on Thursday, head on over to East Helena for a food truck frenzy at Main Street Park. From 4 to 9 p.m. the East Helena Food Truck Festivalwill underway with tons of different foods to try and family fun. If you miss out on the festival this Thursday, no worries, there are two more of these planned on July 11 and August 8 as well.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.