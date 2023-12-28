Out and About: Great Divide and Explorationworks! NYE celebrations

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: Explorationworks! will host a New Year's Eve Celebration, Great Divide will have their New Year's Eve Parade, and the 42nd Annual Cabin Fever Vintage Market.

Explorationworks! New Year’s Eve Celebration - Explorationworks! - 12/31

On New Year's Eve, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Explorationworks! team will put together a celebration of 2024 around the globe. Each hour of the event, they will help ring in the new year for countries around the globe, complete with a New Year's ball drop from the Explorationworks! balcony. There will be hands-on indoor activities and experiments, including a special TinkerLab. Admission for this event is $9 per person and members get in for free. Coffee and hot chocolate will be provided by The Dive Bakery.

New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade - Great Divide Ski Area - 12/31

Another NYE celebration will be going on at the Great Divide Ski Area. They will ski past their normal closing time to 6 p.m. After that, they’ll begin their Torchlight Parade from the top of the Good Luck lift, all the way back down to the lodge. The parade will also feature a fireworks display as well. It will wrap up at 8 p.m.

42nd Annual Cabin Fever Vintage Market - Civic Center - 01/03

On February 3rd, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Helena Civic Center will host the 42nd Annual Cabin Fever Vintage Market. There will be shopping, food, drinks, and live music. There will be over 80 vendor spaces featuring a variety of vintage-curated items and handcrafted wares. There will be adult beverages from Headwaters Craft House, delicious food vendors and yummy baked goods from Dear Potato, Golden Whisk and the famous Pie Fries. They will also have free crafts for the kiddos to make. Admission is $5, and kids 12 and under can attend the event for free.

If there is an event that you think we missed, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.