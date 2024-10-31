Out and About: Halloween and holiday markets

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: Halloween is here, and holiday markets this weekend to help get ready for the gift-giving season.

Happy Halloween! - 10/31

On Thursday, there will be tons of events around the Helena area. From trunk or treats to costume contests, it will be tough not to find something to do this Halloween around Helena. The Lux will have a haunted house with candy and warm drinks from 2 to 6 p.m., Lewis and Clark Brewery is having a Halloween party and costume contestat 7 p.m. and tons of trunk or treating around downtown Helena. In East Helena, they will have a Fright Night, where they'll have a trunk or treating event of their own on Main St. from 5 to 7 p.m. At dusk, J4 Automotive will be playing their annual Movie in the Park screening of Pixar's Coco this year and will have popcorn, hot chocolate, and apple cider to enjoy and keep warm. They encourage patrons to bring some blankets, sweatshirts, jackets and whatever else is warm to enjoy the night safely and comfortably.

Holidays at the Kleffner - The Kleffner Barn - 11/01 and 11/02

The Kleffner Barn, along with Little Red Truck Cottage Market, will be hosting a holiday market right after Halloween wraps up on Friday and Saturday, to get into the holiday season. There will be over 60 booths, indoor and outdoor, to prepare for the holidays. They will also have food trucks, live music, and more. Friday will go from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 and children 12 and under get in for free.

Helena Civic Center Holiday Markets - Helena Civic Center - 11/02 and 11/09

Similarly, on Saturday, the Helena Civic Center will have a holiday market of its own going from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will have over 70 vendors to get gifts from for the upcoming holidays. Already in the holiday spirit, the big man himself, Santa Clause will also be at the Civic Center to get early photos for the year. They will also host another holiday market on Saturday, November 9.

