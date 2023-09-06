Out and About: Helena Ales for Trails and 227 Days

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About we’ll be talking about Helena Ales for Trails 2023, 227 Days, and the 2023 Comfort Food Challenge.

Helena Ales for Trails - Pioneer Park - 09/08

Kicking things off at Pioneer Park on Friday evening where the 12th annual Helena Ales for Trails 2023 will be taking place. It will feature tons of breweries from all across the state, all for a good cause. Money raised by the event will go towards Helena's trail systems. General admission tickets are still available online for the event running from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

227 Days - East Helena Main Street Park - 09/09

On Saturday August 9th the city of East Helena will be celebrating their birthday by hosting 227 Days. This Saturday the free celebration will commence at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at East Helena Main Street Park, where there will be live music, food & craft vendors, games for kids, and more.

2023 Comfort Food Challenge - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 09/10

On Sunday September 10th is Family Promise’s 2023 Comfort Food Challenge. From 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds, you can sample comfort food from a variety of four local organizations and six congregations.

If there's an event that you would like to see on next week's edition of Out and About, be sure to send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.