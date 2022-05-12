Out and About: Helena Farmers' Market, Pancake Breakfast, Boulder Clean-up

HELENA — If you are looking for events the weekend of May 13th, this week’s Out and About has you covered.

Spring Art Walk - Friday 13th

On Friday, May 13th Downtown Helena's Spring Art Walk is back. Come support local businesses and artists along Last Chance Gulch from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. You can also take a walk down Jackson Street for a block party with live music, food trucks and games.

Return of Helena's Farmers' Market - Saturday 14th

On Saturday, May 14th you can celebrate the return of the Helena's Farmers' Market as the Helena Chamber of Commerce holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. along Fuller Avenue, betwen Women's Park and Hill Park.

Pancake Breakfast - Saturday 14th

On Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church you can support Helena students by attending a pancake breakfast organized by the Helena Music Teachers Association. The funds from the event will be used for scholarships for students. Adults can get in for 8 dollars and children 10 and older get in for 6 dollars.

Boulder Clean-up - Saturday 14th

If you want to help out the community of Boulder, the city's Chamber of Commerc e is holding a city-wide clean-up along Main Street and in neighborhoods until Saturday May 14th. Volunteers can pick up orange vests and trash bags at the Red Sign on Main Street.