Out and About: Helena's Railroad Fair, a plant sale for a good cause, and Greater Helena Gives

HELENA — In this edition of Out and About: Get some greenery for the spring season at a plant sale for a good cause, get your weekend plans on track with a railroad fair to wrap up the weekend, and ways to help the greater Helena area all over the community.

Shodair School Based Services Plant Sale - Shodair Childrens Hospital - 04/26

We are kicking things off on Friday at 10 a.m. where Shodair Children's Hospital will be holding a plant sale at their cafe. Plants of all shapes and sizes from community members, to staff at Shodair will be available for purchase, and 100% of the proceeds will help fund Shodair’s programming supplies year round. There will also be food for sale if you are feeling hungry! The plant sale runs until 4pm. There will also be an expert there to ask questions about the plants being sold, to see what greenery you're getting.

42nd Annual Helena Railroad Fair - Helena Civic Center- 04/28

On Sunday, keep your weekend plans “on track” at the Helena Civic Center, with the 42nd Annual Helena Railroad Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be up to 200 tables of railroad items, tinplate, toy trains, scale models, railroad collectibles and operating layouts. Admission is $5 and everyone 12 and under is free.

Greater Helena Gives - 05/01 and 05/02

Can you believe next week is the start of May? On Wednesday, May 1, Greater Helena Gives will be asking folks to visit, and donate, to a list of various local nonprofit organizations around the Queen City. If you're busy and can’t get out and about but still want to donate, you can do so on their website. All giving will wrap up at 8pm on Thursday.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.