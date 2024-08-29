Out and About: High School Football returns and some outdoor concerts before the unofficial end of summer

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: Friday night lights will be back and shining in the Capital City, some last summer fun with a concert out on the walking mall as well as around Helena and a concert for a good cause.

High School Football Returns - 08/30

With schools across Helena welcoming their students back, the Friday night lights will be back and shining in the Capital City as well. For those wanting to stay close to home, Helena High School will take over Vigilante Stadium to clash against the Bozeman Hawks. Capital High School and East Helena High School will be on the road this week. The Bruins will take on the Gallatin Raptors, where the Vigilantes will be in Fergus fighting against the Golden Eagles. Kick-off for all games will be at 7 p.m.

Live on the Gulch - Downtown Helena Walking Mall - 08/31

With Labor Day approaching, the unofficial end to the summer, it's time for us to soak up the last bit of the season, and what better way than to be outside and listen to some jams?

Starting it off first is out in Downtown Helena on the walking mall where 710 Ashbury will be rocking out on what looks to be a beautiful Saturday evening. The performance will be right outside 10 Mile Creek where you can listen in, grab a drink, grab a bite to eat, or get some ice cream from Big Dipper. Whatever it may be, it'll be a great day to get out and enjoy the weekend. The concert will start at 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Stand Up for Cancer Support Benefit Concert - Lewis and Clark Tap Room - 08/31

Later on that beautiful Saturday, you can head over to the Lewis and Clark for some more tunes for a good cause. Stand Up for Cancer Support is a group helping build awareness for those with cancer and their families around the Helena area. Rocket to Uranus will be performing throughout the night with jams out on the Lewis and Clark Tap Room Patio. You can grab a drink, or a bite to eat, during the summer evening with the performance starting at 7 p.m.

Before the tent comes down and the cooler weather comes in, the Lewis and Clark Tap Room will have some final performances out on the patio. Next Thursday, Ten Years Gone will be rocking out in the patio at 7 p.m. The following Friday, Under the Bleachers will have the last performance of the season out on the patio for a free show for the community at 8 p.m.

