Out and About: Labor Day Rodeo, ghost tours are back and community reading

HELENA — In this week's Out and About we will be talking about Old Montana Prison Ghost Tours, White Sulphur Springs Labor Day Rodeo, and a Helena community read and discussion.

Ghost Tours - the Old Montana Prison & Auto Museum Complex - 09/01 - 09/02

Kicking things off this Labor Day weekend, it’s gonna feel like fall again as we enter the month of September with the Old Montana Prison bringing back ghost tours. The Old Montana Prison & Auto Museum Complex will be holding tours on Friday, September 1st and Saturday, September 2nd, as well as every Friday and Saturday throughout the rest of September from 9 p.m until 3 a.m.

White Sulphur Springs Labor Day Rodeo - White Sulphur Springs - 09/03 - 09/04

To wrap up the long weekend in White Sulphur Springs, the Labor Day Rodeo will be underway on Sunday, September 3rd at 5:00 p.m. and on Monday, September 4th at 2:00 p.m. This is an open air rodeo that will feature a backdrop of the Castle Mountains and it will be the last chance for many cowboys to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). To follow up the rodeos, they will also feature a street dance on Sunday starting at 9 p.m. and a parade at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Community Read and Discussion - "Our Place" on N. Last Chance Gulch - 09/06

Finally on Wednesday, September 6th, community advocates are inviting the public to "Our Place" on N. Last Chance Gulch where they will be hosting a community read and discussion on the 2023 book “Rough Sleepers” by Tracy Kidder. The book recounts the true story of Dr. Jim O'Connell caring for the unsheltered in Boston. They will discuss topics like the housing crisis and homelessness around the Helena area. They will also include stories shared by people who are currently living on the streets in Helena. The discussions are open to everyone, even if they haven’t read the book, and will focus on housing shortages, education, medical care, substance abuse and more. The conversations will continue throughout the month of September.

If there is something you think I may have missed, or something you would like to see next week, be sure to send all the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.