Out and About: Last call with The Montana Club, a spring beer fest, and Easter egg hunts

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About, The Montana Club will share their last call with the community in a farewell, Helena Exchange Club Spring Beer Fest, and Easter egg hunts across the Helena area.

The Montana Club’s Last Call - The Montana Club - 03/29

On Friday, you can help say farewell to a staple of the Queen City from 4 p.m. until close. The Montana Club will be having one last call for the community to celebrate the association with their cocktails, and liquor for sale all at Montana State Liquor prices.

Helena Exchange Club 10th Annual Spring Beer Fest - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 03/30

Another event we have, where if you are of age and enjoy adult beverages, you can join the Helena Exchange Club at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds for their 10th Annual Spring Beer Fest. They will have drinks selections from over 10 breweries, food trucks, and live music. The event will help raise money for the club's area services. Tickets are $20 and will begin at 3 p.m. for general admission.

Easter Egg Hunts - 03/31

This weekend is Easter Sunday, so if you celebrate and want something to do with the kids, there will be Easter eggs scattered all over all over the Helena area for you and your family to collect. You can hop on over to Easter egg hunts at Lakeside on Hauser, the VFW Post 10010, East Valley Middle School, and more.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.