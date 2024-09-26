Out and About: Last Chance Community Pow Wow, a pumpkin harvest and 'Hero of Helena' car giveaway

HELENA — In this week’s edition of "Out and About," the Last Chance Community Pow Wow returns to the Capital City, a pumpkin harvest celebrates Halloween for a good cause, and a local business gives back to the heroes of Helena.

Last Chance Community Pow Wow

Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds

Sept. 27-29

Kicking off the weekend, the Last Chance Community Pow Wow begins Friday at 6 p.m. The three-day event celebrates 25 years of honoring children. Attendees can enjoy music, contests, dancing, drum specials, raffles, arts and crafts, and concessions featuring Indigenous foods. The event continues Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and concludes on Sunday at 6 p.m. The Pow Wow is free and open to the public.

West Mont Harvest Day

West Mont Farm and Gardens

Sept. 28

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, West Mont hosts a free pumpkin harvest at their Farm and Gardens location. Visitors can browse pumpkins, take hayrides, and enjoy a variety of fall farm activities. Food trucks, coffee, and seasonal treats will be available. Donations are encouraged to support adults with developmental disabilities in the Helena area. The event ends at 4 p.m.

Top Gun Auto Body Open House

Top Gun Auto Body, Helena

Sept. 28

On Saturday at 11 a.m., Top Gun Auto Body hosts its annual open house featuring a display of classic cars. The event includes a “Hero of Helena” ceremony and BBQ from noon to 1 p.m. to honor the Lewis and Clark Rural Fire Council. A motocross team show follows from 1 to 3 p.m. The event concludes at 3 p.m.

