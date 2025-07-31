Out and About: Lewis and Clark Block Party, Pride Week, and Jazz in the Woods

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from July 31st through August 6th.

LEWIS AND CLARK BLOCK PARTY

Friday, August 1st and Saturday, August 2nd

Lewis and Clark Taproom

Get ready to party, Helena! The Lewis & Clark Block Party is back—and it’s totally FREE! With a stacked lineup full of crowd-favorite bands, cold beer, and high vibes, this is your can't-miss ticket to the best weekend of the summer. This will be a party for the whole family to enjoy! The concert rundown is below.

Friday, August 1st

5:00 p.m. Babes in Canyon

7:00 p.m. Lost Canyons

9:00 p.m. Wild Horses

Saturday, August 2nd

5:00 p.m. Marly & The Pocket

7:00 p.m. Mojo Risin

9:00 p.m. Ty Walker & The Humanoids

MONTANA PRIDE PARADE 2025

Saturday, August 2nd at 3:00 p.m.

Last Chance Gulch

Celebrate love, diversity, and equality at the vibrant Pride Parade on Saturday, August 2nd. Join the electrifying lineup event from 2 pm to 3 pm, followed by the parade at 3 pm. The parade starts from the staging area on Placer Avenue and will then head south on Last Chance Gulch through the walking mall, finishing at Anchor Park, where the Montana Pride in the Park will be. There will be many more Pride events going on throughout the weekend. For the full event list, visit this link.

JAZZ IN THE WOODS

Sunday, August 3rd, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Moose Creek Cabin near Rimini

The 24th annual Jazz in the Woods is a FREE event hosted by Montana Wild, featuring Wilbur Rehmann and his Quartet. This year's event will honor and be dedicated to the firefighters of the Baxendale Volunteer Fire Department and the United States Forest Service for their work in protecting the Rimini community from the Jericho Mountain Fire.

PURE PRAIRE LEAGUE CONCERT

Sunday, August 3rd, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Taproom

Pure Prairie League is best known for their iconic #1 hit “Amie,” Top 10 hits “Two Lane Highway,” “Let Me Love You Tonight,” “I’ll Fix Your Flat Tire Merle,” and “Early Mornin’ Riser,” along with their classic Norman Rockwell-inspired cowboy album covers. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. To purchase tickets ahead of time, visit this link.