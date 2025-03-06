Out and About: Made in Montana Trade Show, Former Felons Ball and a Princess Tea Party

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: Made in Montana Trade Show makes it to Helena, Former Felons Ball and a Princess Tea Party.

2025 Made in Montana Trade Show - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 03/08

On Saturday, the Montana Department of Commerce will celebrate 41 years of its Made in Montana Trade Show. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds, there will be tons of vendors, with even more Made in Montana products to shop and browse from. Admission is free and open to the public, along with free parking available.

With the Spring season here, it's a great way to update your home with the latest in Made in Montana food, gifts and other products. Exhibitors will sell directly to the public at retail prices while building brand awareness and gaining new customers.

Former Felons Ball - 03/08

Also on Saturday, Montana Pride will put on their Annual Former Felons Ball around the Capital City celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community in Montana and around the world.

Starting at 1 p.m. the celebration will begin at the Lewis and Clark Brewery for an ax-throwing event until 4 p.m. Then at 3 p.m., there will be a Drag Story Hour at the Ironfront from community members. Later at 7 p.m., there will be three parties going at the same time all at at different locations, with drag shows starting at 9:30 p.m. to celebrate pride and Mardi Gras. The Gold Ball will be held at the Windbag, the Purple Ball at the Western and the Green Ball at the Rialto. So don't forget to wear your Mardi Gras masks and for all the latest information on this year's Former Felons Ball, you can stay updated on Montana Pride's Facebook Page. You have to be 18+ to celebrate the shows and 21+ to drink.

Princess Tea Party - Helena Civic Center - 03/09

To wrap up the weekend, on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. the Princess Tea Party will commence at the Helena Civic Center. There will be pictures for the mini-monarchs sharing tea with other royalty, tattoos, crown making, nail painting and a silent auction all throughout the event.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.