Out and About: May the Fourth Fundraiser, 4-H garage sale, pancake breakfast, and more

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: a fundraiser for a Helena children science museum, not so far away, a garage sale fundraiser for a good cause, and a pancake breakfast with the Helena Fire Department.

May the Fourth Fundraiser - Headwaters Crafthouse - 04/04

On Saturday at a museum, not so far away… You can enjoy a family-friendly evening at Headwaters Crafthouse celebrating May 4th with fellow Star Wars fans, while supporting Explorationworks! The “May the Fourth Fundraiser” will include a costume contest with prizes, a build your own lightsaber kit, raffle drawings, food, drink, and more. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., and the movie “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” starts at 6:00 p.m. General adult tickets are $24 for members and $27 for non members. For children who are members tickets are $15, and those who are not are $18.

Garage Sale Fundraiser for 406 4-H Club - Capital Trailer & Equipment - 04/04 - 04/05

And what is spring without a nice garage sale for a good cause. You can spruce up your home, and your style this season, on Saturday at Capital Trailer & Equipment from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be clothing, toys, books, and household items for sale all to benefit the 406 4-H Club. The fundraiser will also continue into Sunday from 8 a.m. until noon.

Unravel the Scratchgravel XC - Scratchgravel Hills- 04/05

Starting at the same time on Sunday, hit the trails with one of Montana's earliest mountain bike races of the season Unravel The Scratchgravels XC. There will be junior to expert-level races offered at Scratchgravel Hills to riders from across the state. All proceeds from the event will go to the cyclones a NICA kids race team.

Helena Fire Department Pancake Breakfast and Open House - HFD Fire Station 1 - 04/05

During that time on Sunday, the Helena Fire Department will be holding an open house, and pancake breakfast, at Fire Station 1. They are inviting the public to come and hang out to celebrate their retirees, as well as the staff being on hand at the station to answer any questions regarding the upcoming public safety mill levy and bond that will be on the ballot June 4th. It will run from 10 am until noon. The event is free and open to the public to attend.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.