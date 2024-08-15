Out and About: Montana Ride to Remember, Lake Helena Watershed Festival and Alive at 5

HELENA — In this week’s edition of Out and About: A memorable 183-mile ride to remember Montana’s POW/MIA, an event centered around Helena and Montana's Watershed and this season's last Alive @ 5 event.

11th Annual Montana Ride to Remember - Memorial Park - 08/16 and 08/17

On Saturday is the 11th Annual Montana Ride to Remember, at 9:00 a.m., motorcyclists, and the public, will all gather at Memorial Park to start their 183-mile journey from Helena to West Yellowstone on the US 287 - POW/MIA Memorial Highway. Participants can pre-registerfor the race on their website, or riders can register before the race on Saturday morning at Memorial Park from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. Before Ride to Remember begins on Saturday, the Montana POW/MIA Awareness Association will host a BBQ, all to remember Montana’s 53 POW/MIA.

Lake Helena Watershed Festival - Women’s Park - 08/17

Also on Saturday, going at the same time, will be the Lake Helena Watershed Festival starting at 9 a.m. at Women’s Park. There will be several booths open from Lewis and Clark County organizations like the Montana DEQ, FWP, Montana Wetlands, Montana Ag and the City of Helena to showcase the work done to the watershed. They will also be there to answer any questions on water conservation and quality. The Last Chance Community Pow Wow’s Taco Booth will be there as well, where the money will go to this year’s Pow Wow.

Right next to the festival, happening at the same time, is the farmers market. So if you're doing some summer shopping at the market, you can walk right on over to the festival, or you can head to the market after visiting the festival as well.

Alive @ 5 - Lewis and Clark Tap Room - 08/22

Lastly, going into next week, Wednesday will be the last Alive @ 5of the season, at the Lewis and Clark at the Lewis and Clark Tap Room. Out on the patio stage, there will be lots of music that will fill the air with the headliner, Glida House, Three piece indie, synth-pop group out of Billings, Montana, but there will be others performing like DJ Funk Fox and Nes Croft.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.