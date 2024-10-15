Out and About: Movie night with art, Crosstown Piano Fundraiser and Brest Cancer Awareness

HELENA — In this week’s edition of Out and About: A movie night paired with creative arts, music supporting Helena area schools by their students, trivia for a good cause and more.

Beetlejuice Night - Painted Pots - 10/11

On Friday, at Painted Pots, they will host a movie night screening the 1988 film Beetlejuice while you can design creations they offer. The night will consist of creating decorations for the fall to get into the Halloween season, or pick out whatever catches your eye. There will be themed snacks and you can bring your own drinks for the movie night. The event is for adults and mature teens. Tickets to attend are $15 in addition to your creation.

Lewis and Clark Bingo Nights are back - Lewis and Clark Tap Room - 10/11

This Friday, Lewis and Clark Brewery is bringing back Bingo Nights. Each Friday night will benefit a new nonprofit, and this Friday, they will supporting the Helena Exchange Club. It will support a program of service in Americanism, Community Service, Youth Activities, and its national project, the Prevention of Child Abuse. The Exchange Club of Helena provides generous grants to recognized non-profit organizations or individuals deemed to be in need of our help through our Community Service program.

Crosstown Piano Fundraiser - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 10/12

On Saturday, at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds, music will be in the air for a good cause. Starting at 7 p.m. Helena High School and Capital High School will be dueling it out in a unique Crosstown piano duel, raising funds for each of their booster clubs. It’s a friendly competition, looking to play music for people to enjoy. You can request songs for them to play, purchase drinks to enjoy through the evening, all to support Helena area high schools.

Boobie Con - Lewis and Clark Tap Room - 10/16

Next week, on Wednesday, Lewis and Clark Brewery will be hosting one of their trivia nights tied in with raising awareness to breast cancer. From 7:30 to 11 p.m. it will be a night of fun and spreading awareness about the early signs and symptoms of breast cancer. There will be food, soft drinks and adult beverages to enjoy, and if you wear pink, you will be entered into a raffle to win a Lewis and Clark Brewing gift basket.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.