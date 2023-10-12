Out and About: Oktoberfest returns to Helena and an eclipse to keep an eye out for

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: the Queen City Oktoberfest returns, a special eclipse to watch out for, and the Just for the Helena of It Half Marathon gets ready for another year.

2023 Queen City Oktoberfest - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 09/13

On Friday at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds the Queen City Oktoberfest will be underway. The two day event will have a couple fun contest’s, car shows, and performances by a handful of artists. The festivities kick off on Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at noon, both days end at midnight.

Solar eclipse watch - Montana Learning Center - 09/14

This Saturday we're due for an eclipse. For this phenomenon, the Montana Learning Center (MLC) will host: Beyond the Big Sky -Eclipse Edition. The MLC will provide participants with a pair of solar eclipse shades, as well as a chance to look into telescopes which allows you to see details on the sun that aren't capable of being seen with the naked eye.

Chief Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz also lists ways to enjoy the eclipse safely on your own on Weather Wise the eclipse is predicted to happen around 9:11 a.m. and ending at 11:50 a.m.

Just for the Helena of It - Spring Meadow Lake State Park - 09/15

On Sunday, at Spring Meadow Lake State Park, the Just for the Helena of It Half Marathon will take place. Aside from the half marathon, which begins at 9:30 a.m., there will be a 10k, which starts at 9:45 a.m. and a 5k that starts at 10 a.m. for runners to compete, and a way to spotlight October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

If there's an event that you would like to see on next week's edition of Out and About, be sure to send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.