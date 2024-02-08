Out and About: Passion Plunge, Paint the Town Pink, and Super Bowl Sunday

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: the Helena Annual Sweetheart Passion Plunge, Paint the Town Pink, and one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Helena Annual Sweetheart Passion Plunge - Kenny Simpson Nissan - 02/10

At noon on Saturday, adults, students, and youth will be jumping cold water for the Helena Annual Sweetheart Passion Plunge. They will be freezin’ for a reason at Kenny Simpson Nissan, helping support Special Olympics Montana. It is the biggest local fundraiser for the non-profit. Don't worry it's not too late to sign up as a team, or individually, to plunge. You can register online, or in person, at 10:30 a.m.

Paint the Town Pink - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 02/10

Later on Saturday, at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds, they’ll host Florence Crittenton Family Services 21st annual Paint the Town Pink. Every ticket, and bid, supports brave women and families reclaiming their futures from the shadows of trauma, mental health struggles, and substance use by building bright futures. It will go from 5 to 11:30 p.m. There will be plenty of food, drinks, live music, and auctions.

Super Bowl Sunday- 02/11

One of the biggest sporting events of the year will kick off on Sunday, featuring the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, and be sure to soak it in because it's the last NFL football game that we'll be seeing for a long while.

That will do it for this week's edition of Out and About, if there's something you think we missed or something you would like to see next week, be sure to send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.