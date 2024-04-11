Out and About: Pre-Season field clean up and pick up game, a fundraising banquet and brewfest, and a circus

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: Get out on the diamond and help with some pre-season field clean up, ending with a pickup game, a fundraising banquet and brewfest for wildlife conservation in Montana, an entertaining world-class circus experience, and more.

It's shaping up to be a pretty nice weather weekend to be out and about in the community, so let's get into it.

Reel Rock 18 Showing - Myrna Loy - 04/11

On Thursday, the Myrna Loy and Stonetree Climbing Center will be showing four inspirational climbing films, from across the globe, with Reel Rock 18. Tickets will be $28 at the door, and proceeds will benefit the Helena Climbers’ Coalition. There will be a silent auction with door prizes, as well as other surprises.

Seussical the Musical - Carroll College Flex Theater - (04/12 - 04/28)

Moving onto Friday, Carroll College will show off their spin on some Dr. Sues classics. Carroll College Theater will show their performances in Seussical the Musicalall throughout the weekends in the month of April. Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays will start at 2:30. Tickets will range from $5 to $15.

Pre-season field clean up and pickup game - Batch and Centennial fields - 04/13

With it being spring, sports are starting to bloom for the season. A couple of big sports well associated with the spring is baseball and softball. Before those seasons go underway here in the capital city, the Helena Softball Association will be hosting a pre-season cleanup at Batch and Centennial Fields on Saturday, beginning at noon. When the clean up is finished, right after, they will hold a pickup game for people who are looking to play ball!

Last Chance Gobblers Annual Fundraising Banquet and Brewfest - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 04/13

Later on Saturday, at 4:30, you can head on over to the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds for the Last ChanceGobblersAnnual FundraisingBanquet and Brewfest. There will be a dinner, local brews to drink, as well as raffles and auctions to win some new hunting gear, all to celebrate and raise money for wildlife conservation in Montana.

Jordan World Circus - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 04/17

Staying at the Fairgrounds… it's going to be a wacky Wednesday with an entertaining circus experience coming to the queen city. You can enjoy the Jordan World Circus performance featuring world-class circus stars from around the globe, with friends and family from 4 to 7 p.m.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.