Out and About: Queen City Rail Jam, performances of "A Christmas Carol", Memorial Ice Rink opens

HELENA — It's this week's edition of Out and About: Great Divide is ready for athletes to carve it up at their Queen City Rail Jam, The Grand Street Theater performs: A Christmas Carol, and Memorial Ice Rink opens its gates for the outdoor ice skating season.

Queen City Rail Jam - Great Divide Ski Area - 12/22

Kicking things off on Friday at the Great Divide Ski Area where they will hold the Queen City Rail Jam hosted by US Freeski Pro Slopestyle Team member Konnor Ralph. It will go from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Athletes will compete in one of four classes: young Men U13, Women U13, Men 14+, and Women 14+. There will be prizes for the athletes, and they can register on great divides website to participate in the competition.

A Christmas Carol - Helena Civic Center - 12/21 - 12/23

The Grand Street Theater is in the spirit of giving on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday where they'll be performing Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at the Civic Center. With the power of live theater, and some Christmas magic, it's a great way to get ready for the holiday with your family, or just yourself, to inherit the spirit of the season. Thursday and Friday's performance will open curtain at 7:30 p.m. Saturday shows will be at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Memorial Ice Rink - Memorial Park - 12/26

On Tuesday, Memorial Ice Rink will be back up and running for the public to get their blades out onto the ice this year. Admission ranges from free, for children three or younger, up to just $3.50 for adults with skate rental included. However, rental skates can be limited, so it may be wise to bring your own. The rink will open its gates for the first time this outdoor skate season from 4 to 8 p.m.

If there is an event that you think we missed, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.