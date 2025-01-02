Out and About: Skiing and snowboarding, Lewis and Clark Tap Room Events and Bobcat Football

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: It's going to be a great weekend to hit the slopes, performances and events at the Lewis and Clark Tap Room and places to watch the Cats game in the Queen City.

Weekend skiing and snowboarding - Great Divide

According to our forecasts here at KTVH, it's shaping up to be a good weekend for skiing and snowboarding with snow in the forecast this Friday and Saturday. In addition to the incoming snow, Great Divide opened Mount Belmont, earlier on Monday, for people with advanced skills with challenging terrain on the upper mountain. If you're big into winter sports, it's a great way and time to enjoy the winter season.

Lewis and Clark Tap Room events this week

If outdoor sports isn't your cup of tea, then being inside this weekend for events might be for you. The Lewis and Clark Tap Room will have performances and games if you want to get out of the house from the holiday hangover. Dan Henry, a Montana one-man band will be having a free performance on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. On Friday, Lewis and Clark will host their infamous Bingo Night, while raising money for Life Houses, a non-profit for young adults building life skills from 7 to 10 p.m. Then on Saturday, Tanner Laws will be coming to the Tap Room to rock the night away with some of his own big hits from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

FCS National Championship Monday

On Monday, the Montana State Bobcats will be preparing for battle against the North Dakota State Bison for a chance to be 2024 FCS champions. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m. Mountain Time and you can watch the game from home, or out in the community with watch parties at local venues to root on the cats. Places that will have the game on, with possible watch parties, are The Windbag, Papa Rays, Lucky Bucky's and the Lewis and Clark Tap Room.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.