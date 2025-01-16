Out and About: Sledding, MOGA Winter Convention and some hocks and beans

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: Enjoy the fallen snow with some sledding, a winter convention with the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association and a Hocks and Beans Giveaway.

Sledding and Hot Cocoa - Centennial Park - 01/16

With all the snow on the ground, what better way to enjoy it than sledding out in the community? At 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Florence Crittenton and Lewis and Clark County Public Health will be hosting a day of sledding at Centennial Park. They will provide sleds if you don't have one, but they ask you to please bring one if you have one. If you have any extra sleds at home, you can bring them along with you to help spread the sledding experience for all. They will also offer free hot chocolate to warm up throughout the event.

50th MOGA Winter Convention - Delta Hotels - 01/17 and 01/18

The Montana Outfitters and Guides Association (MOGA) will have a packet pickup on Thursday at 4 p.m. for their 50th Winter Convention. The two-day summit combines the best of Montana’s rugged outdoor traditions with forward-thinking insights for the outfitting community.

The convention will really open on Friday and Saturday where they will cover topics like the 2025 Legislative threats and priorities that could impact your business, outfitting success strategies, insurance and liability, FWP law enforcement updates and exclusive discussions with Montana's Governor and Attorney General. On Friday the convention opens at 8 a.m. with it closing on Saturday at 3 p.m. After the convention, they're holding the annual Big Hearts Benefit Auction where check-in for the event is at 4:30 p.m.

Annual Hocks and Beans Giveaway - Bob's Valley Market - 01/18

On Saturday, Bob's Valley Market will be giving out hocks and beans for a good cause. This annual event gives you the opportunity to make a food or funds donation which will all go toward the Salvation Army, in exchange, you will receive some hocks and beans. If you don't know any recipes to make with the combination, they will have some recipes to hand out for you to try. The event will end whenever they run out of hocks and beans.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.