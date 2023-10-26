Out and About: Some spooky events in Helena and East Helena for Halloween

HELENA — In this week’s addition of Out and About: Carroll College is hosting a Special Olympics sign up event, how businesses around the Helena and East Helena area are celebrating Halloween early, and how the Original Governor's Mansion is celebrating spooky season.

Special Olympics Montana volunteer sign up event - PE Center, Carroll College - 10/27

On Friday, Carroll College will host a Special Olympics Montana volunteer sign up event at the PE Center. At 7 p.m. The Helena Area Chamber of Commerce and Carroll College are teaming up for the Fighting Saints first women’s home basketball game to double down as a volunteer sign-up event for the Special Olympics Montana State Basketball Games.

Halloween in Helena and East Helena Halloween- 10/28 - 10/31

On October 28th Halloween is coming early everyone! Kiddos, and their parents, can wear their costumes and get sweet treats for Trunk or Treat! Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church will be there from 1 to 3 p.m., and from 3 to 6 p.m. at Kenny Simpson Nissan. In downtown Helena, businesses will open their doors Little Tykes Trick Or Treat for little witches, ghouls or any costume for that matter from 1-4 p.m. on Halloween. Don’t worry though East Helena 1 They will be holding their trick or treating event from 5-7 p.m. for their 18th annual Fright Night. Businesses will be open on Main St. Park for all trick or treaters. Then at dusk, J4 Automotive will be playing their annual movie in the park with popcorn, hot chocolate, and delicious apple cider!! This year’s movie will be Nightmare Before Christmas!

Decorated Pumpkin Contest - Original Governor’s Mansion - 10/30 - 10/31

Right before Halloween, the Original Governor’s Mansion will host a decorated pumpkin contest. Entry is free, and all you have to do is drop off your pumpkin at the mansion on October 30, and it will be on display on Halloween. Times to drop off your pumpkins will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3 to 4:30 p.m. They will have judges who will choose winners for the categories of “cutest”, “spookiest”, “kids”, and “best historical”. Winners will receive prizes and front-row display on the Mansion’s steps. On Halloween they’ll have trick-or-treating, the pumpkin display, and the spooky carriage house.

